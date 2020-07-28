Packers' Aaron Rodgers believes this could be his final season playing for Green Bay

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes this upcoming season could be his last one in Green Bay after the franchise drafted former Utah State signal-caller Jordan Love with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“That’s probably what happens, based on the circumstances around everything,” Rodgers told a Ringer/Spotify podcast on Tuesday. “Just look at the facts. They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him. They want to play him….I get it. I see it completely clearly and I’m not bitter about it. It kind of just is what it is.”

Rodgers, who was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, ended up replacing legendary quarterback Brett Favre, who was under center for the Packers for 16 seasons. Coincidentally, Rodgers will be entering his 16th season as the quarterback for Green Bay in 2020.

However, Rodgers believes this scenario with Love is a lot different. He also understands what Love is experiencing as a rookie entering the league.

“Different scenario. I think quarterbacks are playing earlier. It gives some latitude for young coaches and GMs to play their guys,” Rodgers said. “I know what he is going through. The last thing you want is any negativity about realizing a childhood dream. I just told him, ‘Congrats, man. I understand what you’re going through. It’s super exciting. I’m excited to work with you,’ which I am.”