Packers' Aaron Jones hopeful Aaron Rodgers is on team Week 1: 'That’s my quarterback'

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is ready for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season and is hoping Aaron Rodgers will be handing the ball off to him when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints.

Jones appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday and was asked the burning question about Rodgers.

“I’m just sitting back. I mean, I see what everybody else sees. I mean, I haven’t heard from Aaron or anybody, so I’m gonna wait until I get up to Green Bay and see for myself or hear it from him myself. I don’t get caught up in reading the articles and things like that. I just wait until it plays out and control what I can control,” Jones said.

Jones signed a four-year contract with the Packers in the offseason. He is coming off of a 2020 campaign in which he ran for a career-high 1,104 yards and added nine touchdowns on 201 attempts in 14 games.

On Eisen’s live streaming and podcast program, Jones said he hoped Rodgers and the Packers would work out their differences.

“I hope so. That’s my quarterback. That’s our quarterback. So I would hope. That’s all I can think. I hope he’s our quarterback. Hope he’s there week one, handing it off and it all works out,” he added.

Rodgers’ issues with the Packers reportedly stem from the decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s college draft without consulting him.

The reigning MVP of the league, raised eyebrows after the NFC Championship when he said he was “uncertain” of his future in Green Bay. While Packers officials and Rodgers clarified those comments, the 16-year pro told ESPN in April he was unsure whether a lot of his future with the team was in his hands.

Days before April’s college draft, Rodgers’ name recirculated in the league’s trade rumor mill, but the Packers have been adamant about keeping the quarterback on the roster.