Pacers staff confronts ESPN camera capturing emotional TJ McConnell after NBA Finals loss to Thunder

While the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated the team’s first NBA title since relocating in 2008, the Indiana Pacers were reeling from Game 7’s loss in the NBA Finals.

It came down to one final game after a grueling battle throughout the regular season and postseason for both teams, but one was always going to come out victorious over the other. It was the home Thunder who ran away with it in the second half, and the emotions of the loss were hard for some Pacers players, including veteran guard T.J. McConnell.

McConnell, who poured in 16 points after Indiana lost Tyrese Haliburton for the game with a right Achilles injury, was clearly emotional as he left the court following the 103-91 loss.

The devastation of falling just short was still setting in as he walked through the visitor’s tunnel accompanied by Karen Atkeson, the Pacers’ vice president of Player Relations.

The two embraced as they walked toward the locker room, and McConnell stopped to lean on Atkeson’s shoulder to presumably let out all of his emotions.

An ESPN camera was capturing the moment, and Atkeson did not appreciate it, shooing away the cameraman while comforting McConnell.

“Stop, stop,” Atkeson was heard saying while waving the camera away from her and McConnell.

McConnell was also spotted sharing a hug with Pacers great Reggie Miller, who was in the Paycom Center supporting his former team in Game 7. Miller, in the back hallways leading to the locker room, consoled McConnell, who remained emotional after the game.

The Pacers and Thunder were trading blows on the offensive end once the game began, but Haliburton’s Achilles injury put a damper on what could have been a fantastic end for him after hitting all but one of his four three-point attempts in the first quarter.

McConnell and the other Pacers were tasked with picking up the slack, and though the 10-year veteran did his part, Indiana had trouble with turnovers and the Thunder capitalized.

McConnell completed his sixth NBA season with the Pacers after beginning his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In this year’s playoffs, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 23 games, while shooting 53.7% from the field.

