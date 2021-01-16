Pacers' Caris LeVert out indefinitely after small mass found on kidney

Caris LeVert, who was sent to the Indiana Pacers as a part of a four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets, is dealing with a medical issue.

An MRI conducted as part of a physical before the trade revealed a small mass on LeVert’s left kidney, the team said. He will undergo further medical tests to determine the next steps.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible,” LeVert said.

Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations, added: “We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost. His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able.”

LeVert, 26, was on the Nets through his short career.

He was averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game for the Nets before the trade.