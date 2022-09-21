FOX Sports 

Pac-12 commissioner open to possibility of UCLA remaining in conference

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The June announcement that USC and UCLA would depart from the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten in 2024 sent shock waves through the world of college athletics.

The two California schools have long been West Coast powerhouses in a wide array of sports, and their departure will leave the Pac-12 clamoring to remain relevant in the national picture.

A high angle view of the Pac-12 logo on the field at Stanford Stadium during an NCAA Pac-12 college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 26, 2021 in Palo Alto, California.
(Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

While USC is a private school and can come and go as they please, UCLA is a public institution and part of the University of California system. Due to this fact, the University of California regents are able to scrutinize UCLA’s move to the Big Ten and its impact on the other California school in the Pac-12 – UC Berkeley.

GAVIN NEWSOM DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM UCLA ON BIG TEN MOVE

In August, the Los Angeles Times reported that there may be a way for the UC regents to block UCLA’s departure from the Pac-12.

“All options are on the table,” regent John Perez said after an August regents’ meeting, according to the LA Times.

“All options are on the table,” Perez repeated, “up to and including that. … We’re going to look at what all the different options look like and then the board will assert itself in terms of what its desired outcome is.”

TROY AIKMAN RIPS UCLA FAN BASE FOR LACK OF ATTENDANCE AT GAME: ‘THIS IS AN EMBARRASSMENT’

On the latest episode of the “Canzano & Wilmer” podcast, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff discussed the possibility of UCLA remaining in the conference.

Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

“We welcome the ongoing review of UCLA’s decision by the UC Board of Regents,” Kliavkoff said. “Particularly in light of the fact that the initial decision was made, we understand, without consultation with student-athletes, faculty, alumni, student athletes’ families, Cal Berkeley, or the Board of Regents and some other key stakeholders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We also saw the meeting that the Board of Regents had last month and were kind of enlightened, in particular, because the board of regents conclusion by their general counsel that was testifying as part of that hearing, was that they have the right to overturn the decision. They believe that doing so is warranted.”

Peyton Watson, #23 of the UCLA Bruins, wears a shirt with the Jordan Jumpman logo before the UCLA Bruins take on the St. Mary’s Gaels during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at the Moda Center on Mar. 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Kliavkoff went on to discuss the financial implications for UCLA should they join the Big Ten, at least according to the Pac 12’s calculations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ve kind of done back-of-the-envelope calculations on the negative impact of UCLA expenses, travel expenses and coaching salaries and other things, just to get to the average Big Ten athletic budget,” Kliavkoff said.

“We think that the incremental money they’re going to receive from the Big Ten media rights deal will be more than 100% offset by additional expenses. So, you end up taking that money that you earn, and it goes to airline and charter companies and coaches and administrators. It doesn’t go to supporting the student-athletes.”