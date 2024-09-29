OutKick’s Clay Travis interviews Trump on epic SEC clash, state of race: ‘This is really big time football’

Former President Trump had plenty to say at Saturday’s epic Alabama-Georgia game, weighing in on the state of college and pro football, Tom Brady’s new career and the frosty reception his opponent’s running mate got earlier in the day.

In an exclusive OutKick interview with Clay Travis, Trump highlighted the “energy” from the game, which Alabama held on to win 41-34, after nearly blowing a huge lead.

“This is really big-time football, and it’s great to see,” Trump said.

The audience inside the stadium cheered as Trump was shown on the jumbo TV screens, on a video board, watching the game with Sens. Katie Britt, Tommy Tuberville and Steve Daines of Montana.

When asked about his appeal with the younger voter demographic, Trump said that his campaign was “way up.”

“We’re way up with young people. It’s an honor. They’re very smart. And she [Kamala Harris] berated them, saying that ‘they aren’t smart’ and, I’ll be honest, they’re a lot smarter than her,” he said.

“There has never been energy like there is now. And I guess it’s me, but it’s also when they look at our country and what has happened. Our country is going bad, and it’s in a very dangerous place right now. But we love our country, and we’re going to make it great again.

The changes to the NFL’s kickoff caught Trump’s attention, with the Republican nominee praising college football with sticking with the previous rules.

“Big time college football is as big as the NFL,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re doing with the kickoff return in the NFL. And I don’t want to get involved in controversy, of course, but it looks so bad.

“And I noticed that they hadn’t’ done that in college, and they shouldn’t do it,” he said. “And I think the NFL should go back. And maybe it is a little bit more dangerous, but I doubt that it’s any more dangerous. It’s football.”

“I think they made a terrible mistake in doing that,” he said.

Trump noted his reception at the game differed from that of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, who attended Saturday’s game between Minnesota and Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“He got booed out of the stadium,” he said. “And you saw the hand that we got – it was a little bit different.”

“We’ll have to see what happens on November 5. I think it’s the most important day in the history of our country,” Trump said. “That’s going to be the biggest election we’ve ever had because our country is going bad. I used to say that they are destroying, no they have destroyed our country, and we’re going to bring it back.”

Trump turned his attention to seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, who made his debut in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports.

“I think he’s done really well. And I think he’ll do really well. He’s a winner, he’s a champion,” Trump said when asked about his performance. “And, there are a lot of people that are jealous of him, so they’re always going to say, no matter how well he does, they’ll stay as negative as they can.”

“I think he’s doing fantastically well,” he said.

