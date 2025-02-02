Ottawa Senators fans boo USA national anthem after Trump issues tariffs

When Canadian and American teams face off against one another, it is commonplace for both countries’ national anthems to be played or performed.

That was the case at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, when the Minnesota Wild visited the Senators for an NHL bout.

The visiting team’s anthem is normally performed first, as was the case on Saturday night.

But, before the home crowd heard its own anthem, they let out boos at the end of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The game came on the same day that President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which will go into effect Tuesday, consisting of a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff, according to the White House. In a statement obtained by Fox News Saturday, the Trump administration said the order is in response to an “extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, (that) constitutes a national emergency.”

Ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation, Trump said he would “love” if Canada could become the “51st state.”

On their four-game homestand that wrapped up following their TK victory, the Senators hosted all USA teams – there are seven Canadian teams in the National Hockey League and 25 teams based in the states.

The Senators will kick off a four-game U.S. road trip against the Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning (two games), and Florida Panthers before returning home on Feb. 22 to host the Montreal Canadiens.

The long layover comes due to the upcoming 4 Nations tournament featuring the USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis, Brooke Singman and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.

