In just a few days, fans attending the Indianapolis 500 will have the opportunity to watch Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles.

The vehicles will come together for the first-ever “Wienie 500” race. The event will help kick off the race week’s annual Carb Day festivities. The race will kick off at 2 p.m ET on Friday.

“Carburetion Day,” or Carb Day, is the last practice session before the Indy 500.

It marks the first time in a decade all six vehicles in the company fleet will be at the same location, and it’s the first time they’ve ever raced.

Each Wienermobile will represent a different region — the New York Dog for the East, Slaw Dog for the Southeast, Chilli Dog for the South, Chi Dog for the Midwest, Seattle Dog for the Northwest and Sonoran Dog for the Southwest.

The Indianapolis 500 has been around since 1911 and has produced countless memories over the past 108 years.

PREMA Racing driver Robert Shwartzman became the first Indy 500 rookie to qualify for the pole since 1983. Shwartzman, who has dual nationality in Israel and Russia, initially raced under the Russian flag.

He currently competes under the Israeli flag, which makes the Tel Aviv native the first driver from Israel to make “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with pre-coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

