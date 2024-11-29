Oscar Mayer sparks nostalgia airing 50-year-old ad with iconic jingle during Bears-Lions game

The first Thanksgiving Day NFL game had a commercial that was a blast from the past, and many were feeling nostalgic on social media.

Oscar Mayer had an idea for the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game on Thursday as they ran a 50-year-old ad with its iconic jingle so many know and love.

The 1974 ad that captivated the country had then-4-year-old actor Andy Lambros fishing off a dock somewhere with a sandwich in one hand as he started to sing:

“My bologna has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R. My bologna has a second name, it’s M-A-Y-E-R.”

After seeing the ad pop up during the game, many took to social media to explain how happy they were to hear the jingle and see the ad that took over the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“Best commercial ever! So glad to see it again on TV!!” one X user posted.

Another added, “Awwww what nostalgia.”

Oscar Mayer has leaned on jingles in the past, including “Oh, I Wish I Were an Oscar Mayer Wiener.”

But the story behind Lambros getting his time to shine when the commercial aired in 1974 was that it wasn’t even supposed to happen in a solo act.

Oscar Mayer had called for a group of children singing the jingle, but near the end of the shoot, the director challenged the kids to see if they could do it as a solo, per Inc.com.

Lambros stepped up and hit it, even asking, “How’s that?” at the end while taking a bite of the sandwich.

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, and this ad, with the dust brushed off, brings back tons of memories for many as they enjoy their time watching some football.

