Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs sprains knee capsule, avoids serious injury

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic likely took a collective sigh of relief after receiving a prognosis on the star guard’s knee.

Suggs suffered a sprained knee capsule and a bone bruise after a collision with Dallas Maverick‘s player Dorian Finney-Smith during a preseason contest Friday night. At the time of the injury, they feared things were possibly much worse.

The 21-year-old guard underwent an MRI. Since the injury was not as serious as it looked, Suggs will return to action at some point.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the Magic said Saturday morning that his return to the court will be based on “how he responds to treatment.”

Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie committed a foul on Suggs, which led to the collision with Finney-Smith. After the two players ran into each other, Suggs immediately grabbed his left knee.

LEBRON JAMES SETS SIGHTS ON LAS VEGAS NBA EXPANSION

Suggs joins a lengthy list of Magic players currently sidelined, including 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), guard Gary Harris (left knee meniscectomy recovery), forward Admiral Schofield (bruised left knee) and forward Jonathan Isaac — who hasn’t played since 2020 because of ongoing left knee injury recovery.

WARRIORS INVESTIGATING VIDEO LEAK OF DRAYMOND GREEN PUNCH

Suggs was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. Injuries caused him to sit out for 34 games last season. He averaged 11.8 points and 4.4 assists during his rookie year.

Orlando has two preseason games remaining.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Magic travel to Detroit on Oct. 19 to open the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.