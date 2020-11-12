Orioles' Trey Mancini has sights set on 2021 season after fight with colon cancer

Trey Mancini’s 2020 season with the Baltimore Orioles was upended as he battled Stage 3 colon cancer while the team waited to get approval to take the field and begin their year.

Months later, the first baseman is hoping to get back on the field for 2021, as he learned that he no longer had tumor DNA or cancer in his body.

“There’s no reason, right now, for me to believe that if spring training started tomorrow, I wouldn’t be ready to go because I really would,” he told reporters, according to the Baltimore Sun. “When I get there in February, I really think everybody will look at me and think that nothing happened if they didn’t know what happened.

“I didn’t really try to ask ‘why’ too much. I just wanted to get through it and attack it and get back to being myself.”

Mancini had the cancerous tumor removed on March 12. Ironically, it was the same day the coronavirus pandemic shut down everything in the sports world. He would later miss the entire 2020 season to undergo chemotherapy treatment and make sure the cancer didn’t return.

The 28-year-old said he’s been on a workout routine while going to chemotherapy to stay ready for the next season. While it’s unclear where he fits on the team right now, Mancini said he would want to play wherever.

“If they want to try me out at second base, I’ll do it,” he said. “Don’t recommend that, but literally, whatever they want, I’m thankful to go out there and perform for the team, and I know I’ll do that.”

Mancini played first base and right field in 2019. He hit 35 home runs and drove in 97 runs in that season. He hit .291 with an .899 OPS. Last year, the Orioles finished 25-35. It was the first time they finished in higher than fifth place in the division since 2016.