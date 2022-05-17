Orioles’ Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for violating MLB’s drug policy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Policy on Tuesday.

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” MLB said in a statement.

Harvey’s suspension date was retroactive to April 29. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

The discipline appeared to be related to testimony Harvey gave during the Eric Kay trial in February.

Kay, a former Los Angeles Angels employee, was convicted in February of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused him to overdose and die. He was convicted of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy after the government alleged that he gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills, which also contained fentanyl.

During the trial, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former New York Mets star said he tried oxycodone provided by Skaggs during the season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs.

Skaggs, 27, died July 1, 2019, in a Texas hotel room after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. According to a coroner’s report, Skaggs choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system.

Harvey said Skaggs had another source and didn’t get many drugs from that source. Harvey said he had his own drug supplier he’d go to on the East Coast and said he got oxycodone for Skaggs from that supplier. Harvey was asked whether he ever told Skaggs to be careful when mixing.

“Looking back, I wish I had,” the All-Star said in his testimony. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

Fox News Adam Sabes’ and the Associated Press contributed to this report.