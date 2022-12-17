Oregon tight end granted ninth year of eligibility, may return for eighth season

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick is unsure whether he’ll return to Eugene for his eighth season, but he now has nine years of eligibility to work with.

McCormick was granted his ninth year by the NCAA due to tearing his Achilles in 2021, according to The Oregonian.

McCormick redshirted his freshman year in 2016 before appearing in 13 games during the 2017 season.

He suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of his sophomore year in 2018 and went on to miss the entirety of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

After playing in just two games in 2021, McCormick suffered another season-ending injury. He appeared in 12 games for Oregon in 2022, hauling in nine catches for 64 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve thought about it; it’s a tough decision,” McCormick said after Friday’s practice, according to The Oregonian. “I’m not totally keen on what my decision is going to be yet. I’m going to continue to enjoy this game with my teammates and make the decision after the game…. I couldn’t imagine doing nine. If anything, I applied for it just to have it after Ohio State last year. I tore my Achilles and thankfully was able to get it. The option’s there, I do have it. Whether I use it, it’s in the air. Thinking about returning for a year eight.”

No. 13 Oregon will play North Carlina in the Holiday Bowl on December 28th.

McCormick has already earned his bachelor’s degree and his master’s, saying he would study yoga or business or pursue internships in order to satisfy the academic requirements.

McCormick was announced as the winner of the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award on Wednesday, awarded to the player who displays courage on and off the field.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Cam,” head coach Dan Lanning said. “He has been through so much, both on and off the field, throughout his life, and has never given up or stopped fighting to reach his goals. His ability to persevere and overcome hardship while always maintaining a positive attitude is truly inspiring.

“Cam is a great role model and a tremendous leader for our football team. He works hard and always treats people the right way, a testament to how he was raised by his mom, Deb, and his support system. He is a true Man of Oregon and is incredibly deserving of this honor.”

McCormick is not considered an NFL Draft pick, and it is unlikely that he will receive an invitation to the NFL combine.