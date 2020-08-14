Oregon State president says SEC not seeing 'reality' over coronavirus risk

When it comes to playing college football or any of the fall collegiate sports, the Pac-12 Conference and the SEC appeared to be on different wavelengths.

The Pac-12 Conference postponed its fall sports schedule earlier in the week citing the health risks the coronavirus poses for college athletes. The Big Ten has been the only other Power 5 conference to postpone its fall season while the SEC, along with the ACC and Big 12, still want to play.

NEBRASKA REAFFIRMS BIG TEN COMMITMENT AMID TALK IT COULD PLAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL ELSEWHERE

F. King Alexander, the Oregon State president and an LSU alumnus, fired shots at the SEC for failing to postpone its season. In an interview with The Oregonian on Thursday, Alexander was asked what his conference saw that the SEC didn’t.

“I think, probably, reality,” Alexander told the newspaper.

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP WANTS TO SEE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYED IF ‘SAFETY CAN BE SECURED’

While Axios reported Thursday that coronavirus cases are starting to fall across the U.S., Alexander still thinks the SEC is taking a risk.

“Logistically and realistically, it’s quite a gamble on their part … a big gamble,” Alexander said. “There are serious consequences if they lose.”

The SEC released a statement Tuesday about its decision to not postpone its season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”