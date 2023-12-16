Oregon, Oregon State rivalry game to continue over next two years despite conference realignment

The Civil War football matchup between Oregon and Oregon State will continue at least through the 2025 season despite the Ducks making a move to the Big Ten.

Oregon announced the continuation of the in-state rivalry Thursday, a home-and-home with Oregon State in 2024 and 2025.

The future of the rivalry, which dates to 1894, had been up in the air with Oregon departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

Oregon State is one of just two teams that has not found a new conference to play in after a summer in which eight teams left the Pac-12, following USC and UCLA out the door.

The continuation of the rivalry was made possible due to scheduling adjustments by Oregon, which will no longer play Texas Tech in 2024 or Boise State in 2025 and will have seven home games each season.

The Oregon-Oregon State game is the fifth-most played rivalry game in college football, with the two schools squaring off 127 times.

Oregon defeated the Beavers in 2023, securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game before losing to Washington. The game was played at Autzen Stadium before a crowd of 59,987, the fourth-largest crowd in the history of the stadium, according to Oregon.

“I think games like this are really important,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said before the November matchup, according to The Oregonian. “And it would be great if that’s something we could make happen and continue to make happen. I know everybody on our end would love to see that continue.”

Conference realignment has shaken up traditional rivalries across the country as schools are forced to schedule their rivals in the non-conference slate.

Washington, which will join Oregon in the Big Ten next season, agreed in principle to extend its Apple Cup rivalry with Washington State through 2028.

“For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans,” Washington State President Kirk Schulz said, according to ESPN.