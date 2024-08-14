Only one Watt will bring electricity to NFL field this season for 1st time in nearly a decade

Earlier this year, in March, Derek Watt, former fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers, announced his retirement from the NFL, making his brother, T.J. Watt the last of the sibling trio to remain an ongoing member of the league.

The Watt brothers, raised by John and Carrie Watt, have turned over turf on football’s greatest stage, beginning in 2011 when J.J., the eldest, was drafted into the NFL.

While Derek did not play in his final season in the league, the 2024 season will be the first that, most certainly, fans can expect fewer than two Watt brothers to debut on an NFL roster since 2016.

Here is a look back at the Watt brothers’ NFL careers and where they are now.

J.J. WATT

J.J., born March 22, 1989 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, starred as an elite defensive end at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning himself the Ronnie Lott Trophy before going pro.

Ahead of the 2011 NFL season, J.J. was selected in the first round and drafted by the Houston Texans, who he played for until the end of the 2020 season.

In 2021, J.J. signed an Arizona Cardinals two-year $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed. He played for two seasons with the Cardinals before announcing his retirement from the game.

J.J. revealed to beloved fans news of his retirement plans in the final days of 2022 with an X post, which included a family photograph that read, “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game.”

J.J., arguably one of the best defensive ends in NFL history, added, “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Cardinals fans at Levi Stadium sent J.J. off with a roaring farewell and standing ovation following a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in his final game at home.

On Jan. 8, 2023, J.J. took to social media and wrote, “Sometime in the coming days I’ll find the right words. But for right now, all I can say is thank you. You’ve changed my life forever, and I am perpetually grateful.”

He married his wife, Kealia, a former professional soccer player and NCAA champion, in February 2020.

In 2022, the two announced the arrival of their son, Koa.

Shedding some light on his future with the NFL, J.J. teased earlier this year during an interview with SportsRadio 610 in Houston that he would return to the football field if, and only if, head coach of the Texans DeMeco Ryans called on him to pad up.

“I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I’ll be there’,” Watt said, according to FOX Sports. “And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him. I don’t anticipate that happening. They’ve got a very good group.”

J.J. hung up his cleats and wrapped up his NFL career with 114.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 586 total tackles.

The turning point in J.J.’s career was in 2012, when he completed his second season in the NFL with 81 total tackles – a career high.

Fans have deduced that his accolades – three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five Pro Bowls, five-time first-team All-Pro selection and two-time NFL sacks leader – launched J.J. into becoming a recipient of a first-ballot into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, come 2028.

​​Today, J.J. awaits the inductee call as a studio analyst for NFL Today.

Derek Watt

Derek Watt, born Nov. 7, 1992, also attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he shared the field with his older brother J.J.

In 2016, Derek was drafted into the NFL in the sixth round, 198th overall, by the San Diego Chargers, now known as the Los Angeles Charges, where he played with the franchise for four seasons.

The former fullback signed a three-year contract in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent three seasons and played alongside his younger brother T.J. Derek did not play in his final season with the Steelers after becoming a free agent.

Earlier this year, Derek announced his retirement from the NFL in a social media post on X.

“Dear football…what a ride it has been! Just a kid from Pewaukee, Wisconsin who had the chance to live out his childhood dream of being drafted and playing in the NFL. And now, it is with great honor and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement and the end to my career,” Derek wrote.

He went on to thank his wife, Gabriella, for maintaining steadfast support for him, as well as his two sons, Logan and Brayden.

“The extra time that I now get to spend with you is the best part of retirement,” Derek added.

He continued his post by thanking his parents and said, “This dream would have remained just a dream without the time, effort and support that started at home with you.”

To his brothers, Derek wrote, “This journey together has been absolutely incredible” and the former fullback concluded by showing gratitude towards his trainer, agents, teammates, coaches and staff.

“It was an absolute honor coming to work each and every day,” he finished.

The Pittsburgh Steeler ended his NFL career with no fumbles, 71 rushing yards, 178 receiving yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

Derek married his wife in February 2018 in a Miami ceremony. Gabriella is a real estate agent in Wisconsin, according to the Coldwell Banker website.

It is unclear what Derek’s professional career has in store for him next.

T.J. Watt

T.J., born Oct. 11, 1994, the youngest of the Watt brothers, followed a similar game plan and selected the University of Wisconsin-Madison as his college home turf.

Derek and T.J. played together for the Bucky Badgers until 2015.

In 2017, T.J. joined his brothers on the main stage when he was drafted to the NFL in the first round, 30th pick overall, and debuted his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2020, the outside linebacker once again had the opportunity to share a jersey and home field with his brother when the Steelers signed Derek to a three-year, $9.75 million deal.

A year later, T.J. signed a new $112 million deal with the Steelers.

The defender is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection and ended the 2023 NFL season with 19 sacks at 29 years old.

However, much to Steelers fan’s frustration, T.J. has yet to see an ample postseason victory with the team.

At the end of the regular 2023 season, the Steelers reported T.J.’s knee injury which he suffered amid a Baltimore Ravens matchup.

T.J. did not play in the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when the Steelers were upset 31-17. T.J. has seen play time in just three playoff games total.

With no plans to hold back, T.J. acknowledged to The Athletic during a June interview that he will “do whatever is possible to win” but that he does not “have forever to play,” according to a report from Fox News Digital at the time.

The 2024 NFL season settles in as a milestone year for T.J. as he enters the Steelers schedule, beginning with the Atlanta Falcons in early September, at 96.5 career sacks.

T.J. married Dani Rhodes, a former Wisconsin-Madison soccer player, in July 2022.

