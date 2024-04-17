One of Trevor Bauer’s accusers charged with fraud against him after allegedly faking pregnancy, abortion

One of Trevor Bauer’s accusers was charged with felony fraud theft by extortion in Arizona last month after “knowingly [obtaining] a benefit from” the pitcher and another man.

Darcy Adanna Esemonu allegedly told Bauer she was impregnated by him and asked him for money for an abortion but was never pregnant.

Esemonu was charged in Maricopa County March 19, but the indictment was not made public until Monday. It states that she “did obtain a benefit” from Bauer and another man “by means of fraudulent pretenses, representation, promises, or material omissions.”

The indictment also says Esemonu “knowingly did obtain or sought property or services” from the other man by “means of threat to in the future expose a secret or an asserted fact in a social media message or in any other manner, whether true or false, tending to subject [him] to hatred, contempt, or ridicule or to impair [his] credit, or business unless the threat is based on a plausible claim of right to the property or services obtained or sought to be obtained.”

Esemonu is facing 16 years in prison.

Esemonu “demanded $3.6 million and claimed I forced her to have an abortion,” Bauer said in a video posted on X.

“But here’s the thing. She never had an abortion because she was never even pregnant,” Bauer said.

“When I refused to pay her the [money], she made up a bogus sexual assault claim and filed a civil suit,” Bauer added, saying their sex was consensual.

Esemonu then claimed she had a miscarriage, but a motion for partial summary judgment filed by Bauer’s legal team in October says there are records of negative pregnancy tests. Esemonu also said under oath there are no existing medical records showing she was pregnant.

According to Bauer’s countersuit, “[b]ecause of Ms. Esemonu’s representations that she was pregnant and that she intended to terminate the pregnancy,” Bauer paid her $8,761.09.

Esemonu sued Bauer for the civil torts of battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Bauer then countersued, which is how the recent revelations of Esemonu’s alleged behavior were initially made known.

Two law firms decided not to represent Esemonu in her civil suit against Bauer due to lack of proof of an abortion, Bauer said.

“Her MO is clear: Lie to men to get their money, extort them if she must, and when they refuse to pay, stop paying or stop giving her what she wants, go to the police, accuse them of sexual assault, and file a civil suit against them to retaliate,” Bauer adds in the video.

Bauer is pitching professionally in Mexico after spending the 2023 season in Japan, where he was an All-Star. He last pitched in the majors in 2021 for the Los Angeles Dodgers but was placed on administrative leave and eventually suspended for 324 games for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

His suspension was reduced to 194 games, representing the time he missed in 2021 while on administrative leave and the entirety of the 2022 season, but he was still released by the Dodgers before the 2023 season began.

In a combined 28 starts in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and his abbreviated 2021 campaign, his ERA was 2.24, and he struck out 11.8 batters per nine innings with a 0.92 WHIP.

Bauer and Lindsey Hill, who accused the pitcher of beating and sexually abusing her in 2021, settled their case late last year. Bauer revealed texts from Hill, who said Bauer would be her “next victim,” among other damning messages.

