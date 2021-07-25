The Olympic triathlon was hit by a strange false start when a TV boat spun out of control and into athletes’ way and initially created a hectic situation as some swimmers were unaware of the development.

About 56 athletes jumped into Tokyo Bay to start the first leg of the swim. The boat incident led to jet skis tracking down the swimmers who were uninterrupted, according to Reuters.

Ten minutes later, the race was finally underway.

Nobody appeared to be injured in the bizarre scene.

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt came through in the last stage of the triathlon, narrowly holding off Britain’s Alex Yee and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde. Blummenfelt was in a group of about 40 other athletes who came off of the bike leg before the group narrowed down to about three competitors, according to Reuters.

It was Blummenfelt’s first Olympic gold medal.

He had three gold medals in the Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship from 2017 to 2019. He also had one goal coming into the event from the ITU World Triathlon Series.

Yee told reporters he was happy with his finish.

“It’s been a tough preparation phase for this Games. In training, I went much harder than this race but unfortunately he was better on the day,” Yee said, via The Guardian. “I am just over the moon. I was already deep in the well and dug that little bit in my soul. It wasn’t enough to catch Kristian Blummenfelt but it was enough to get silver.”