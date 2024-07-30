Olympics broadcaster Scott Hanson reveals bloodied finger while rooting for Team USA

Scott Hanson is mostly known to sports fans through their NFL viewing experience.

He helps take NFL watchers through the witching hour during their “seven hours of commercial free football” on the “NFL Red Zone” each Sunday in the fall and winter.

This time around, Hanson got the opportunity to send Paris Olympic viewers in and out of several different sporting events throughout the two weeks of coverage as part of the “Gold Zone.” On Monday, things appeared to get a little too intense.

Hanson posted a photo on X showing his bloodied finger.

“I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal,” he wrote. “I’m designated ‘likely’ to return.”

Hanson and Olympic viewers got to watch the Americans take home several medals on Monday.

Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston won silver and bronze medals respectively in men’s street. Team USA men’s gymnastics secured a bronze medal in the team final. Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant, Luke Hobson and Ryan Murphy won medals in the pool. Fencer Nick Itkin won bronze in the individual foil.

It was a solid day for the United States with a big Tuesday ahead for some of the stars in the Olympics. Simone Biles is expected to compete in the team final in gymnastics.

