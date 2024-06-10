Olympic track star Elaine Thompson-Herah carried off track at NYC Grand Prix following apparent injury

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah appeared to suffer an Achilles injury during the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Sunday, which comes less than 50 days out from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Thompson-Herah, 31, was competing in the 100-meter race at Icahn Stadium when she began to lose her early lead.

She finished last with a time of 11.48 seconds and began to limp away from the finish line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jamaican track star could be seen bent over in pain after taking off her right shoe. She was eventually carried off the track.

Thompson-Herah provided an update on Instagram shortly after the event.

“I felt something uncomfortable as I began to push I still tried to go but it got worse,” she wrote, adding that she is “awaiting professional advice.”

SIMONE BILES’ DOMINANCE CONTINUES AHEAD OF 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS WITH RECORD WIN

Sunday’s injury comes less than 50 days out from the Summer Games in Paris.

Thompson-Herah is the defending champion in the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter. She also won gold in the women’s 4×100-meter relay at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She also won gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter at the Olympics in Rio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jamaica’s track and field Olympic trials are slated to begin June 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.