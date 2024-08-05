Olympic skateboarder, 18, discusses representing USA, how Games could grow sport

Minna Stess said it best: Skateboarding is difficult to keep doing over a prolonged period.

Many go through the phase in childhood, but few stick with it to make it a habit and, eventually, a lifestyle. Of course, even fewer make it their profession.

But at 18 years old, Stess went from skating in her neighborhood to skating for gold; she competes in the women’s park event on Tuesday.

“It’s sick. I never thought I’d be able to do that. It’s cool to have this opportunity. I had to work for it, so I’m stoked that my work paid off and I get to represent the U.S. … I’m just stoked, and I’m ready to compete,” Stess said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Skateboarding made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, so when Stess was a child, she had zero plans to even consider going for gold.

“I’d just see gymnastics and be like ‘That’d be so cool if I can represent Team USA.’ Now, I can,” she said.

Of course, we all know Tony Hawk, but that’s about it. Stess said the Olympics can put skateboarding on a new pedestal.

“People have a lot of mixed opinions about it; I think it’s really sick,” she said. “I think the Olympics will definitely get people into it. I think it’s a hard sport to stay on and keep going. I’m stoked that I’m here. I think it’s great, and I never thought I’d be able to experience the Olympics when I was younger.”

“So, I think it’s really sick, and it gives a lot of opportunities for skaters that want to do it.”

The United States failed to medal in the women’s street competition last week, but American men Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston got silver and bronze, respectively.

Despite the disappointing results on the women’s side, though, Stess said she doesn’t feel any added pressure.

“Skateboarding is 90% failure. … I’m just going to skate, hopefully do what I want to do, and hopefully it works out,” she said.

“My goal is to always just land my run, land what I want to land, and if I land, I’ll be stoked. I obviously want to do well, but it’s up in the air. You do what you want to do, and you don’t know what score’s going to give. It’s hit or miss, but that’s what skating is.”

