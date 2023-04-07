Olympic silver medalist calls for Nike boycott after retail giant makes Dylan Mulvaney paid ambassador

Nike continues to receive backlash after transgender influencer Dylan Muvaney posted multiple photos to social media modeling its sports bras and leggings.

Mulvaney, whose face was recently put on honorary cans of Bud Light by beer maker Anheuser-Busch, posted the photos to Instagram on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Olympian Caitlin Jenner announced the launch of the “Fairness First PAC” in order to “fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education, and keep boys out of women’s sports.”

Sharron Davies, the winner of a silver medal in swimming at the 1980 Olympics, called for the public to boycott companies such as Nike on Thursday.

“Nobody really seems really to be listening to the general public,” Davies said on GB News.

“And that’s what seems to be incredibly frustrating. So, the only way we can actually make these companies and make governments listen is to boycott with our wallet.”

Davies pointed out that Mulvaney is promoting a sports bra, an item of clothing that “doesn’t apply” to Mulvaney.

“Like you said, sports bras when there was nothing to put in the sports bra, when it’s really important that all women get proper support when they do sport. It just doesn’t make sense,” Davies said.

“For a long time, they [Nike] sponsored Allyson Felix, one of the world’s most incredible track athletes. And then when Allyson got pregnant, they reduced her sponsorship by 70% when she had something happen to her that happens only to women.

“It’s just this total disdain that women are being treated to at the moment, particularly in the world of sport where physiology makes so much difference.” Davies continued.

Nike’s latest campaign comes as transgender participation in sport has become a major political issue.

On Thursday, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was physically assaulted following a speech at San Francisco State University to students about saving women’s sports at a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,” Gaines wrote in the tweet. “This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report