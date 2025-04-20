Olympic medalist Paul Juda helps Michigan to national title, pops question to girlfriend

Paul Juda helped the U.S. Olympic team to a bronze medal in men’s artistic gymnastics in Paris last summer and the winning never stopped for the 23-year-old.

Juda, along with fellow Olympian Fred Richard, helped the Michigan Wolverines to a men’s gymnastics national championship on Saturday. Richard and Juda finished first and second, respectively, in the all-around, giving Michigan the edge over Stanford.

Juda scored a 13.966 on vault to clinch the national title. The Wolverines were jubilant as Juda’s score came in. Michigan finished second to Stanford at the 2024 national championships.

Michigan trailed Oklahoma going into the final and it came down to Juda to help put the Wolverines over the top. Michigan held onto the win by just 0.163 points.

The 2021 Pan American silver medalist had more on his mind than just hoisting a national title. He took the microphone and had one important question for the love of his life, Reyna Guggino, “Will you marry me?”

“You make me a better man, a better person,” Juda said before getting down on one knee.

Guggino, in tears, said “yes” and she received a ring as well.

Guggino is also a gymnast at Michigan. She was a part of the 2021 national championship team and was the second-ever gymnast in NCAA history to start a rotation with a perfect 10.

The 2025 season was her last year in competition. She graduated from the school with a degree in biology, health and society.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.