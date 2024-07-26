Olympic gymnast details terrifying moment after going in anaphylactic shock days before competition

Levi Jung Ruivivar’s Olympic dreams were nearly put on hold after the gymnast suffered a serious health scare just days before the opening ceremony in Paris.

Ruivivar, a former member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team set to compete for Team Philippines this summer, detailed the moment she went into anaphylactic shock on Monday because of a “severe” allergy to tree nuts.

“This Monday I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction. I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction,” she said in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself receiving medical care.

“On the way to the treatment center my allergy symptoms escalated rapidly and my breathing became significantly labored, my throat began to constrict, my chest was itching, and I had severe swelling.”

Ruivivar explained that her symptoms were bad enough that she eventually decided to use her EpiPen on the way to the medical center.

“I just want to let everyone know that I am 100% safe and healthy. My muscles are fatigued and it definitely took a toll on my body, but I am doing everything I can to recover and perform at my best possible level.”

Ruivivar added that she will still compete in women’s gymnastics, which is set to begin on Sunday with the qualifying rounds.

Ruivivar is one of three gymnasts competing for the Philippines. She announced on social media in September that she would be representing the country her grandfather emigrated from, going forward in her career.

