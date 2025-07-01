Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte’s wife Kayla makes cryptic post about ‘betrayal’ amid divorce

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayla Lochte, the wife of Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, posted on social media about “betrayal” weeks after the couple announced they were getting a divorce.

Reid on Friday posted a slideshow of “reminders” she said she was telling herself amid the divorce with Lochte.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You’re stepping into the best chapter of your life – you just have to heal first,” the first slide read. “Sometimes God allows the betrayal…. because it leads to the breakthrough.

“Most people have no idea what I’ve endured. Ignore their opinions. Truth always reveals itself,” another slide read.

“Divorce isn’t the end of my story. It’s the beginning of my rebirth,” she concluded.

Reid and Lochte revealed earlier this month that they were set for a divorce after seven years of marriage. TMZ reported Reid filed for divorce earlier this year, a decision that came “after deep prayer and reflection,” she said.

“I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing – not from fresh, open wounds,” Reid wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to understand that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love – for those around me and for myself.”

CARSON BRANSTINE, MODEL AND RISING TENNIS PHENOM, ENTERS SPOTLIGHT AHEAD OF WIMBLEDON MATCH

Lochte then took to Instagram, saying the decision “hasn’t been easy.”

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we’ve come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” he wrote on social media.

“Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support – it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

The couple got engaged in 2016, the same year Lochte was involved in a controversial incident at a gas station during the Rio Olympics. Lochte initially claimed he and his teammates were robbed at gunpoint, but it was determined those with the guns were actually security guards at a gas station where the swimmers had urinated outside a bathroom. Lochte eventually lost four major sponsorships, and USA Swimming suspended him for 10 months.

Lochte won his sixth and final medal in Rio, a gold as part of the 4×200-meter freestyle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid was the Playboy Playmate of the Month for July 2015.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.