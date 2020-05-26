Olympic gold medalist Lilly King training for 2021 Games in Indiana pond

Olympic gold medalist Lilly King should have been getting ready for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but the coronavirus pandemic has her training for next year instead.

With swimming pools and gyms closed in Indiana because of the virus, King and other swimmers in Indiana University’s pro training group have leaped into a pond near Bloomington and have been training in those waters.

“Definitely never thought I would be swimming open water, coming out and training in the pond,” King told the Indianapolis Star. “But it’s kind of been a nice little change here.”

King said not having the pressures of the Olympics or a world championship is “kind of nice.”

“I’m going to be honest. It’s been kind of nice. Haven’t exactly had a break since I’ve been 8 years old. So it’s kind of nice to just kind of step back for a little bit and just swim for the sake of swimming and not necessarily for the sake of performing in a meet,” she told the newspaper.

King has been training with gold medalist Cody Miller and Zane Grothe, who won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships.

The 23-year-old made her first appearance in the Rio Olympics in 2016. She won gold medals in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 4×100-meter medley.

At last year’s world championships in Gwangju, she took home three gold medals and a silver medal.