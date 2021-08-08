A French marathon runner is getting some flak online for appearing to knock over a row of water bottles at a hydration station during the latter half of the Olympic men’s marathon on Sunday.

In a video, Morhad Amdouni, 33, can be seen in a cluster of other runners as he approaches the station. He then reaches for a water bottle, knocking an entire row of them off the table like dominoes before grabbing the last one and leaving nothing for the runners behind him.

The moment happened in the second half of the 26-mile race in Sapporo, Japan where temperatures climbed to 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

The video has sparked debate on Twitter as to whether or not the move was intentional. Some argued that he was in an awkward position, sandwiched between others in excessive heat while trying to reach for a water bottle.

Amdouni ultimately finished 17th place. Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, 36, defended his Olympic marathon title, finishing at 2 hours, 8 minutes, and 38 seconds – 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.