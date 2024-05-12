Olivia Dunne on boyfriend Paul Skenes’ MLB debut: ‘There is nothing that can top this’

The Pittsburgh Pirates called up top prospect Paul Skenes Saturday, and he made his MLB debut.

It was a quick call-up for Skenes, who was the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft after he starred as the ace of the College World Series champion LSU Tigers.

Skenes’ loved ones took in the game in a suite at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and his girlfriend, LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne, was one of the many in attendance.

During the bottom of the third, when Skenes was in the dugout, Dunne spoke to the Pirates’ broadcast full of excitement.

“I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud,” she said.

Dunne said she and Skenes were napping together when they woke up to “a few missed calls.”

“That’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life. We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. And he just said, ‘Let’s pack,’ and we hit the road. It was so exciting,” she said.

“The support here is awesome. Pittsburgh has been so welcoming. … The support here is unreal, and I love it.”

Skenes mowed down the competition at Triple-A with a 0.99 ERA over his first seven starts. He gave up just 17 hits while consistently clocking in at over 100 mph. He struck out 45 batters while walking eight.

Pittsburgh gave him a record $9.2 million signing bonus when he inked his first contract.

Skenes struck out the first two batters he faced, topping out at 102 mph in the first inning.

