Olivia Culpo once again defends wedding decision after marrying NFL star Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo once again found herself being forced to defend the decisions she made for her wedding to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey late last month.

Culpo, who was already criticized for having “pick-me girl vibes” by social media influencers, faced similar criticism from another influencer. Jessica Weslie Arena said in a TikTok video on Tuesday she got “pick-me vibes” after reading Culpo’s interview with Vogue and discussing what kind of makeup she was wearing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Culpo wasn’t wearing mascara, lip liner or eyebrow makeup, Vogue reported.

“I never felt more beautiful than when I was in my ceremony dress and under my veil – I really wanted the simplicity of each component to harmonize perfectly,” she told the magazine.

Weslie Arena said Vogue should point out that what Culpo wasn’t wearing gave her “weird” vibes.

But Culpo didn’t decide to just take the remark in stride. She fired back in the comments section.

“It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was………………………..” she wrote.

The odd criticism hasn’t been the first and likely won’t be the last. Even McCaffrey came out to defend his wife.

TRAVIS KELCE REVEALS WHY HE TURNED DOWN NETFLIX ‘RECEIVER’ SHOW: ‘WAY OVER THE REALITY S—‘

A fashion influencer took issue with the dress Culpo wore for her wedding day, describing her Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved ballgown as “modest.”

“I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress,” influencer Kennedy Bingham, who uses the moniker Gown Eyed Girl, said in a video posted to social media.

McCaffrey responded to Bingham’s commentary by slamming her for sharing an “evil” post.

“What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does,” he said on the Instagram reel.

Bingham added that while she did not have a problem with the “simple, elegant” dress, she said the gown had “no personality.” She captioned the video, “From Miss Universe to Miss Pick Me, Olivia Culpo is earning her crown.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Culpo later responded in the comment section on TikTok, calling Bingham a “bizarre human.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.