Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to miss opener due to COVID-19

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin will miss the team’s first game of the 2021 season Monday after contracting coronavirus, despite Kiffin and the entire team being fully vaccinated.

Kiffin made the announcement Saturday morning. The Rebels are set to take on Louisville with one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Matt Corral.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a break through case of Covid and will not accompany our team to Atlanta,” Kiffin said in a statement.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members to miss this game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

KANSAS SCORES LATE TO BEAT S. DAKOTA 17-14 IN LEIPOLD DEBUT

Kiffin and his team were held in high regard ahead of the 2021 season for getting everyone involved with the football program vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is in his second season as the Rebels’ coach. He joined the team last year after three years in Florida Atlantic. In 2020, Ole Miss was 5-5.