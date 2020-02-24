Ole Miss fan, 84, sinks long putt to win new car during basketball game

An 84-year-old Ole Miss fan did her best Tiger Woods impression Saturday during the Rebels’ loss to Alabama at The Pavilion.

Mary Ann Wakefield got a chance to win a 2020 Nissan Altima but the odds were not in her favor. To win the new car, Wakefield had to sink a 94-foot putt from one baseline to the next.

For anyone else, it may have been difficult – but not for Wakefield. She drained the putt and went on to win the new car. Fans at The Pavilion went wild and even Wakefield couldn’t believe what she had done.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter congratulated Wakefield in a tweet Sunday.

“Congrats to Mary Ann! What an incredible moment! Enjoy your new car,” he wrote.

The incredible putt was the highlight of Saturday for Rebels fans as they had to witness a blowout loss on their home court. The Rebels fell to Alabama, 103-78, their third consecutive loss.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 28 points and Devontae Shuler helped with 21.

The loss dropped Ole Miss to 13-14 overall on the season and 4-10 in SEC play.

Ole Miss has four games remaining on their schedule before the SEC Tournament begins. They still have to play Auburn, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Mississippi State.