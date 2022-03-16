Old news becomes official as NFL free agency period begins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell Wilson to Denver, Carson Wentz to Washington, Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

Chandler Jones to Las Vegas, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the LA Chargers, Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville.

So what if it’s old news? On Wednesday, teams could come clean after all the recent leaks made those moves — and dozens of others — common knowledge throughout the NFL.

Yes, the 2022 business year has begun, and with it come the official announcements of who is going where for what and how much.

By far the biggest blockbuster — at least until Houston finds a team for quarterback Deshaun Watson — is Wilson moving from the Seahawks to the Broncos. Seattle gets, hold your breath, two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, and three players: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris. All could be starters, though the Seahawks likely prefer a different No. 1 QB.

“Russell has been a tremendous player, leader, and member of our organization since the day we drafted him in the third round in 2012,” said Seattle general manager John Schneider. “His tireless work ethic has helped make him one of the most successful QBs in NFL history and we thank him for his many contributions on the field and in the community.

“When it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere, we used that opportunity to explore the market, allowing us to acquire three quality players, tremendous draft capital, and create salary cap flexibility. We have a clear vision about the direction of this team, and this is an exciting time for our organization.”

While Denver filled its need behind center, as did Tampa Bay when Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement — yes, really he did — and Aaron Rodgers stayed put in Green Bay with a three-year megadeal, several other teams are scrambling to find their passer. Some of those, including Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland, have been in discussions with Watson, who will not be criminally charged after 22 women accused him of sexual assault or harassment. Watson sat out last season and still faces civil lawsuits and perhaps an NFL suspension.

Pittsburgh, which hasn’t had a QB opening since Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004, signed Mitchell Trubisky away from Buffalo, where he backed up Josh Allen, to compete for that spot.