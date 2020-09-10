Oklahoma's head football coach says team won't share coronavirus test results

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that test results for the coronavirus will no longer be shared publicly as the team gets set to begin their season this week.

“I think we’re to the point now where we’re playing games and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions,” Riley said via ESPN.com. “So, just like we would with an injury, we made the decision to not broadcast that. I know we’ve been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then, but you don’t want to give your team a competitive disadvantage, so we’re not going to do that.”

BIG 12 CONFERENCE TO REQUIRE SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGE ON ALL UNIFORMS AS PART OF ANTI-RACISM CAMPAIGN

The Oklahoma football team released their testing data from Aug. 17-21, and at the time, there were 17 active cases among football players, and six new positive tests. Riley said that he would be shocked if positive tests for the virus force the team to cancel or postpone their game against Missouri State on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’d be surprised but, at the same time, we’re all one big test away from having to make tough decisions,” Riley said, “and that’s every team, every single week. So I don’t ever want to say impossible, but I fully expect to be playing out there at 6 o’clock on Saturday.”

Oklahoma State and Tulsa announced on Monday that their regular-season opener will be pushed back to Sept. 19 because, since Aug. 7, Tulsa was only able to practice seven times.