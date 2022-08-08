Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after reading ‘shameful and hurtful’ word during film session

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma Sooners had a shake up on their football staff Sunday with the start of the 2022 season against UTEP just a few days out.

Cale Gundy, an assistant head coach for the Sooners, resigned after using offensive language during a film session last week. The 50-year-old coach made the decision in a statement on social media and a statement from the school followed. He had been with the program since 1999.

He said in the statement he read a word off a player’s iPad he should have never uttered.

“I owe it to Sooner Nation to be transparent about what led to this decision: Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football,” he said.

“One particular word that I should never – under circumstance – have uttered was displayed on the screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am more mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful.”

It was not immediately clear what word he said.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who is in his first season as the Sooners’ head coach, said those associated with the program are “all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.”

“It’s with sadness that I accept coach Gundy’s resignation,” Venables said. “He’s dedicated more than half his life to Oklahoma football and has served our program and university well. We’re thankful for that commitment.”

Gundy is the brother of Mike Gundy, who coaches Oklahoma State. He was on the Sooners’ staff for all of their 14 conference titles and the national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

L’Damian Washington will coach the receivers on an interim basis.

The Sooners kick-off against the Miners on Sept. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.