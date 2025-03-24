Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson fires off faithful message after shocking NCAA title win in front of Trump

Oklahoma State wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off a stunning upset against Minnesota’s Gable Steveson on Saturday in front of President Donald Trump at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Hendrickson won the national title in the 285-pound division. Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist who took a year off from collegiate wrestling to pursue NFL and WWE careers. He returned to school this season to finish up his eligibility and made it as far as he could go.

A day after the win, Hendrickson fired off a faithful message on X.

“That just happened. Nothing is impossible when you have God by your side!” he wrote.

Hendrickson, who is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, expounded more about his faith in the post-match media availability with reporters.

“I think it’s going to be a couple more days before the emotions settle down. But first, I just want to thank my family. I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me,” he said, via ASAP Sports. “In that last shot, I was in on that leg and there was a little extra push behind me to get that takedown. I don’t think that was by chance.

“At the beginning of the week, Brandon Mason, our doctor, we went to Life Church, and he was, like, ‘Hey, guys great sermon.’ I was listening to the sermon. He was talking about David and Goliath. And David had a vision of victory before he stepped on the mat.”

He said he focused on that biblical passage ahead of the final match against Steveson, who was believed to be the favorite.

“I kind of carried that with me all week. Even though he went after Goliath and everyone was, like, ‘This can’t be done,’ he had a mind of a champion, he had a vision of victory. Leading up to this tournament, I knew that my head had to be in the right place if I wanted to end up on top.

“Going out there, I was courageous. And my strength is – it worked out. I wrestled that match. I was patient. I went in with the right mindset. And off the bat I was, like, ‘This isn’t going to be an easy match.’ Right off the beginning it was scrambles on the out. I didn’t want to concede any points. That was the mindset I had to have, was to act like I wanted to be a champion and wrestle like I wanted to be a champion.

“He took me down once. But I took him down when it mattered.”

Hendrickson saluted Trump after the win and shook his hand.

He added after the match that he planned to pursue a career in the U.S. Air Force.