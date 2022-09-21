Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy puts onus on Oklahoma for Bedlam’s end

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry football series between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will come to an end when the Sooners leave for the SEC in 2025.

The series began in 1904, and the two schools have met 116 times. However, all the hype and pageantry will come to an end in a few years. The Action Network first reported the series’ likely end.

On Tuesday, the mid-slinging began over which side actually had a say in the series coming to an end.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy put the onus on Oklahoma for ending the rivalry, citing their decision to join Texas and move to the SEC in a couple of years.

“Bedlam is history, we all know that. We’ve known that because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC. It’s OK. So now, we’re having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that’s done. And I would like to make this the last statement that I have because I have no hard feelings,” Gundy said, via ESPN.

“But what’s going on now is almost a situation with a husband and a wife, or a girlfriend and a boyfriend when you know you’re dead wrong, and you try to turn the table and make them think they’re wrong, when Oklahoma State has no part in this.”

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg told the Action Network there are no openings for the two teams to play each other.

“We don’t have any openings to play them,” he said. “We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma’s athletic director, put the blame on Oklahoma State.

“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on,” he said.

The next meeting in the series kicks off Nov. 19 in Norman.