Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy jokes brother’s Oklahoma resignation will provide ‘good chapter’ for future book

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a “racially charged word” multiple times.

Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a “shameful and hurtful” word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire,” Mike Gundy said jokingly, via The Oklahoman.

Mike Gundy added he has not “talked about” adding his brother to his own coaching staff.

“We hadn’t even talked about that. He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that,” he added.

Cale Gundy announced his resignation on Aug. 7. He said he read the word after he picked up a player’s iPad after noticing he was distracted.

Joe Mixon was among the Sooners alumni who came out in support of Gundy, but Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables maintained that Gundy’s resignation was the right move.

“As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love. There are a few things I would like to address,” Venables said last week.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. That is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and that coaches have special responsibilities to set an example. He also knows that, while he will always be a part of the OU family, that his words affected many of us and did not represent the principles of our university. Again his resignation was the right thing to do, and we will move forward positively.”

Gundy had been with the program since 1999. He said in his original statement he was “horrified” by what he had done. He was on the Sooners’ staff for all of their 14 conference titles and the national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.