Oklahoma State star threatens to sit out of all team activities after coach Mike Gundy pictured in OAN shirt

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, a Heisman Trophy award candidate, threatened to sit out of all team activities after seeing a picture of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a shirt promoting One America News Network, a right-wing station.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable,” Hubbard wrote on Twitter. “I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Hubbard is the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and he could have been a top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he decided to return to Oklahoma State for another season. Last year, he ran for 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

All-Big 12 linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga quickly supported his star teammate.

“I stand with him!” Ogbongbemiga tweeted.

As did offensive lineman Treven Jenkins: “As an O-line we stand and support Chuba.”

Since taking over the program in 2005, Gundy had a 129-64 overall record with one Big 12 title. He recently described the controversial content of OAN as “refreshing.”

A few hours later, Hubbard posted a video of himself with Gundy, and a caption that read: “Change is coming I promise you that.”

“In light of today’s tweet with the t-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players, and I realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society,” Gundy said. “And so, we had a great meeting. And made aware of some things that players feel like that can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. And I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we got good days ahead.”

“I’ll start off by first saying that I went about it the wrong way by tweeting,” Hubbard added. “I’m not someone that has to tweet something to make change. I should have went to him as a man, and I’m more about action. That was bad on my part. But from now on, we’re going to focus on bringing change. And that’s the most important thing.”