Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy reverses course after taking aim at critics: ‘I apologize’

Mike Gundy has decided to walk back some of his recent harsh remarks. The Oklahoma State coach recently expressed his displeasure with some of those who have criticized the football team.

Gundy has been the head coach of the Cowboys since 2005. He has certainly experienced considerable success during his nearly two decades in Stillwater, but this season has been particularly challenging.

Oklahoma State enters Week 11 with a 3-6 record and has failed to win any of their six games against Big 12 Conference opponents. Gundy’s overall record remains strong, with the coach holding a 169–85 record during his time leading the program.

The Cowboys have qualified for bowl games in 18 consecutive seasons under Gundy, but that streak is in jeopardy. Oklahoma State will have to win all three of their remaining games if the football program wants to avoid ending the season with a losing record.

Gundy’s frustrations appeared to reach a boiling point when he took aim at critics during a session with reporters on Monday.

“In most cases, the people that are negative and voicing their opinion are the same ones that can’t pay their own bills,” Gundy said. “They’re not taking care of themselves. They’re not taking care of their own family. They’re not taking care of their own job. But they have an obligation to speak out and complain about others because it makes them feel better.”

Gundy then suggested that the lives of some of the naysayers could be considered a “failure.”

“But then, in the end, when they go to bed at night, they’re the same failure that they were before they said anything negative about anybody else.”

Gundy came under fire after the comments and he soon reversed course.

“I apologize to those who my comments during Monday’s media call offended,” he said. “My intent was not to offend any of our fans who have supported us and this program through the years.”

TCU hosts Oklahoma state on Nov. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

