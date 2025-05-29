OKC Thunder make NBA Finals for first time since 2012 after walloping Timberwolves

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now four wins away from their first title since moving out of Seattle.

The Thunder are the kings of the Western Conference after manhandling the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-94, in Game 5 of the conference finals on Wednesday night.

It’s the first time the Thunder are in the NBA Finals since 2012 – that big three of a young Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden lost to the superteam that was the Miami Heat, led by LeBron James.

Times got dark in recent years, though – Durant left after the 2015-16 season following the Thunder blowing a 3-1 lead to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in that season’s conference finals. After the Warriors returned the favor to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant headed west to the Bay Area and won two titles.

While that happened, it prompted a rebuild that took the team near the bottom of the league’s standings just four years ago.

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, while Chet Holmgren added 22. Jalen Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City will play the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the finals. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference finals series 3-1 with Game 5 to be played in New York City on Thursday.

Oklahoma City will have homecourt advantage when the Finals begin on June 5 because of its league-best 68-14 regular-season record.

Julius Randle scored 24 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 for the Timberwolves, who shot just 41.2% from the field and committed 21 turnovers.

Oklahoma City opened the game on an 11-3 run and extended the advantage throughout the first quarter. Cason Wallace drained a 3-pointer as the first quarter expired to put the Thunder up 26-9 at the end of the period.

Oklahoma City led 65-32 at halftime and 88-62 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder moved from Seattle in the 2000s, and won the 1979 NBA title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

