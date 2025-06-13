Oilers tie Stanley Cup Final with overtime comeback victory in front of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Edmonton Oilers tied up the Stanley Cup Finals at two games a piece with a stunning comeback overtime victory over the Florida Panthers, 5-4, in Sunrise Thursday. And the Panthers did it in front of a celebrity audience with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce highlighting the crowd.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored the winning goal in overtime to cap off a back-and-forth thriller. It was Draisaitl’s fourth overtime goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs, breaking the NHL record for most in a single postseason. Draisaitl also scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 1.

The Oilers overcame an early three-goal deficit in the most dramatic game of the series so far.

The Panthers took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period on two goals by Matthew Tkachuk and one by Anton Lundell.

But the Oilers took less than a period to tie it up, with three goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse in the second.

Then the game froze up, with the teams playing at a stalemate going into the third period. That stalemate lasted more than halfway into the third period until Oilers defenseman Jake Walman finally broke the tie with a goal with just under 7 minutes to go in regulation.

And then, with less than 20 seconds to go, the Panthers tied it back up on a dramatic goal by Sam Reinhart, sending the game to overtime.

Neither team budged for the first 11 minutes of the extra period, but then Draisaitl broke through to ice the game and even up the series at the 8:42 mark.

The series returns to Edmonton with Game 5 on Saturday.