Oilers fan who flashed crowd during playoff game fires back at critics

A female Edmonton Oilers fan went viral during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup final after she flashed the crowd during a game in the team’s series against the Dallas Stars.

The moment became a rallying cry for Oilers fans, and sports fans in general, as Edmonton secured a spot in its quest to bring Lord Stanley’s Cup home to Canada.

However, the mystery of the identity of the woman remained in the days after. The Barstool Sports podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets” tracked down the woman, who only revealed her identity as Kait. On Monday, before the team took on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final, she had a message to those who criticized her for the cheeky moment.

“I thought long and hard what I wanted to say to everybody. … I just wanted to say, you could be the most perfect, godly f—ing person in the world. You could save kittens from the river if they were drowning. Someone’s still going to hate you,” Kait said.

“So you know what? I got drunk and whipped my t–s out at an Oilers game, and they went viral? F— you if you don’t like it. Woo! Go Oilers!”

Kate said on the Barstool Sports podcast that she had about eight Truly hard seltzers and a handful of Cheezies before deciding to flash the crowd.

“It wasn’t planned or anything… and yeah, it just kind of happened,” she said.

Since then, the Oilers made the Stanley Cup final but are one game from being eliminated.

The Panthers could pick up their first title win on Tuesday night in Game 5. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

