Oilers’ Evander Kane suspended for Game 4 vs Avalanche after ‘dangerous’ hit on Nazem Kadri

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane was suspended for Game 4 of the Western Conference final on Sunday for his hit on Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri in Game 3.

Kane levied the hit on Kadri during Colorado’s win in Game 3. Kadri will be out for the rest of the series and potentially longer should the Avalanche hold on for the sweep over Edmonton.

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates an Avlanche goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver.
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kane, who the Oilers acquired in the middle of the season, sent Kadri crashing into the boards. Kane received a major penalty. He later explained he was trying to “get up on” Kadri, and, “Unfortunately he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hand.”

Colorado coach Jared Bednar called the hit “dangerous.”

Colorado Avalanche’ Devon Toews (7) and Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane (91) battle on the corner during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta.
(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

“Injuries are part of the game — they happen. You hope not, but certainly the speed of the game, things can happen. Guys aren’t going to shy away from confrontation, even in some dangerous areas because every play is so important,” he said.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said the hit was frightening to him.

“I don’t like it. Those are the ones that kind of gives you the chills down your spine, and you’re taught from a young age that you don’t do that, and especially in that distance from the boards. It’s a dangerous play, and, yeah, I don’t know what else to say.”

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) looks at fans as players warm up for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals between the Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver.
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado will look for the sweet on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. The team is looking for its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.