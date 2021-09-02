Ohio State’s Miyan Williams runs for long TD to get Buckeyes off to quick start

Ohio State‘s football season got off to a fast start Thursday on the road against Minnesota.

On the Buckeyes’ first offensive drive of the night, running back Miyan Williams took the ball and ran 71 yards for the first touchdown of 2021. It was his second carry of the night.

Williams, a redshirt freshman for the Buckeyes, came into the season with some big shoes to fill – much like his teammate quarterback C.J. Stroud. Williams is filling in for Trey Sermon who was one of the most electrifying running backs in college football and had big performances toward the end of 2020.

He played a few games as a true freshman last season. He finished 2002 with 64 rushing yards on 10 carries. He appeared in the team’s Sugar Bowl win over Clemson, which propelled the Buckeyes to the national championship.

As a high school star, he was named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Southwest District Division II offensive player of the year and was an Ohio Mr. Football runner-up as a junior in 2018. He had 992 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season before joining Ohio State.

Williams’ early first-quarter score put the Buckeyes up 7-0.