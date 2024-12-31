Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith vows to be ‘completely different player’ vs Oregon in CFP matchup

Ohio State and Oregon played each other during the regular season, and it turned out to be one of the better college football games of the year as the Ducks won the game 32-31.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday in the College Football Playoff. Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith warned the Ducks’ defense about playing man-to-man defense against him. He said if that happens, Will Howard would take a shot with him deep.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The freshman standout had nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting. He vowed to bring a different game to Oregon than they saw on Oct. 12.

“They’re going to see a completely different player than the last time,” he told reporters before their Rose Bowl matchup, via ESPN. “Even (receivers coach Brian Hartline) told me the other day that I’m a whole different player from the first time we played Oregon until now. It started with understanding the game plan and knowing what the defense is trying to do.”

Smith expressed his frustrations with the loss to Michigan in the last regular-season game of the season. He suggested a lot of it was taken out on Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

ARKANSAS LINEMAN ACCUSED OF PURPOSEFULLY HURTING TEXAS TECH PLAYER BREAKS SILENCE AFTER RIDICULE

He had six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

“Well, Tennessee, you seen what they tried to do and what happened,” he said. “Just took shots and put it up on them, and got to continue to do that.”

Smith has already been compared to some of the great wide receivers who have come out of Ohio State in recent years as well as being selected for top-tier accolades such as Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Second-Team All-America.

However, he is trying to keep things in perspective.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a blessing, I mean, but just can’t let that statement just get in my head,” he said. “I know I have two, three more years left here just to develop and just get better.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.