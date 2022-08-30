Ohio State’s CJ Stroud builds confidence ahead of 2022 season: ‘I feel like I can do a lot more’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to an 11-win season and a Rose Bowl victory in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, and he’s insisted he’s yet to tap into his full potential.

Though Stroud and Ohio State did lose to Michigan last season, he was still able to throw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdown passes. The loss may have pushed the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff picture at such a pivotal time, but the 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah was a saving grace.

As No. 2 Ohio State readies for No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1 of the season, Stroud is poised for another spectacular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Honestly, I don’t think I really did a lot,” he said Tuesday. “I feel like I barely touched my potential. I feel like I can do a lot more.”

Stroud was a Heisman finalist last season, only coming up short to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“I just approach it like I’ve been doing since I got here. I’ve always felt by God’s grace like I was a natural born leader, that he’s kind of blessed me with that ability. So I feel like I can relate to a lot of people in different situations. I just keep being myself, keep being unapologetically me and just understand my role,” Stroud said.

ARKANSAS’ SAM PITTMAN ON PREPARING FOR CINCINNATI: ‘SOME GUYS BRING ICED TEA AND SOME GUYS BRING LIQUOR’

Those who work with him the closest had glowing words for the young quarterback.

“I think that C.J. has really grown in terms of his leadership this year, and just has a much more, you know, wide perspective on everything that’s going on, not just his job,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “He sees it almost as a coach right now. I know his No. 1 thing is he wants to win, and everything else is secondary. And he’s practiced that way.”

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson added: “He’s been probably more outspoken than any player in the last couple of years, just encouraging or also demanding that he expects someone to do better. It’s been great to see.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team lost Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the pros but return Associated Press All-Americans Jaxon Smith-Njiba, TreVeyon Henderson and Paris Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.