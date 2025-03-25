Ohio State will visit Trump to commemorate national championship, Ryan Day says

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be making the trip to Washington D.C. to visit the president.

Head coach Ryan Day confirmed on Monday that his team will visit President Donald Trump at the White House next month to commemorate their national championship.

“It’s an honor to be invited. We were formally invited. It’s customary. I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams going to the White House… It’s part of the celebration of our team,” Day told reporters Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buckeyes will head to the White House on April 14, two weeks before the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will be in attendance.

The Buckeyes had a roller coaster of a season, getting off to a 10-1 start before hosting then-defending champions Michigan, who had struggled all season. However, the Wolverines, as three-touchdown underdogs, pulled off the upset.

That prompted many to, once again, call for Day’s job, as it had been their fourth straight loss to Michigan.

But, the Buckeyes ran the table in the new 12-team playoff, and eventually took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the eighth seed in the tournament.

The Florida Panthers recently visited the president to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory from last summer.

Trump also recently said that he wants to Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs from the 2019 season (2020 Super Bowl) to come to the White House; the last championship team from the pros to visit Trump in office during his first presidency was the 2019 Washington Nationals , five days after their World Series victory over the Houston Astros (despite Sean Doolittle’s criticisms of the president). The pandemic made visits tougher in 2020, and by the time restrictions started to be lifted, Joe Biden had taken office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unknown at this point whether the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series in October, will visit the White House. They will play in Washington against the Nationals from April 7-9 and will also visit the nearby Baltimore Orioles in early September.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.