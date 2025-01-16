Ohio State player, TikTok star dismissed before national championship game against Notre Dame

Ohio State has looked dominant throughout the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

After knocking out the top-seeded Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals, the Buckeyes defeated the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal to advance to Monday’s championship game. But one member of the Buckeyes, who rose to prominence largely due to his social media presence, will not make the trip to Atlanta for the national title game.

Caden Davis, a former walk-on, has been dismissed from the team, Ohio State Sports Information Director Jerry Emig confirmed to The Lantern.

The sophomore defensive end never recorded a tackle during his brief stint as an Ohio State student-athlete. Davis has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across popular social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

University officials did not immediately provide details on what led to Davis’ dismissal.

At times, Davis’ online content would provide followers with behind-the-scenes content of the Ohio State football team and athletic facilities. He would also document his life as a student on the Columbus, Ohio, campus.

As of Wednesday, at least one of Davis’ social media bios read, “Ohio State football #61,” while other accounts feature references to the football program.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Davis suggested he was traveling to the Dallas area with the Buckeyes for the semifinal matchup with Texas in the Cotton Bowl. It was later determined that the photos Davis shared were from last season’s Cotton Bowl game. Missouri defeated Ohio State in that game.

Ohio State last hoisted the national championship trophy in 2014, which was the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship.

Notre Dame punched its ticket to the national title game by defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals before eliminating Penn State in the semifinal. The championship game kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.