Ohio State offensive lineman bids farewell to school in hilarious NFL Draft declaration

Ohio State offensive lineman Kevin Woidke declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday and had an interesting message for those who don’t exactly know who he is.

The 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior spent his entire college football career with the Buckeyes. He was a walk-on to the team prior to the start of the 2015 season and eventually earned a scholarship in the spring of 2019. He appeared in 37 games since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Woidke said in his message to fans that he is being “forced to begin the next chapter, no matter how hard I fight it, I am forced to leave Ohio State.”

While the average fan may not know who Woidke is, the offensive lineman does a great job of explaining himself on Twitter.

“Now, a very fair question that most of you are asking: ‘Who is this kid?’ That is very valid and I totally understand why nobody would have heard of me. I have done nothing to even remotely warrant attention in any way,” he said. “I am one of the guys in the hype videos that stands in the back and looks like a mix of Buddy the Elf and Mary from ‘Home Alone.’ I have silently earned zero national awards and truly want to thank everyone who helped me achieve this honor. I’ll never forget you for this.”

He signed off touting his awards: five gold pants and three Big Ten championships.

“That’s it. There’s nothing else. [There’s] no other awards. Go Bucks and thank you Buckeye nation.”

His message garnered thousands of retweets and likes on Twitter.

It’s unclear where Woidke would be picked in the draft in April. NFL teams will have a better idea when the scouting combine takes place next month.