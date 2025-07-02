Ohio police officer gets naked Travis Kelce tattoo to win signed jersey, energy drinks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Jones, 29, saw a contest on Instagram that would, quite literally, have an everlasting impact.

Accelerator Energy challenged fans of Travis and Jason Kelce to get a Kelce-themed tattoo and pay homage to the energy drink with it. For Jones, who’s covered in ink, that was no issue.

So, the police officer in Napoleon, Ohio, got a tattoo of a naked Travis Kelce riding a flying Accelerator can, which Jason Kelce called a “10 out of 10.”

As the winner of the contest, Jones received 25 packages of Accelerator and a signed Travis Kelce jersey.

“I didn’t think they were actually serious. I messaged them, trying to see if they were for real about this offer. They were,” Jones said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“I’m covered in tattoos, so, I don’t need too big of an excuse to get another one. But it comes with a great story. It’s funny. It’s goofy. I don’t take myself too seriously, so it’s just a funny tattoo, and the artist, Tara Farkus, with Pluto Tattoo Company, she killed it.”

Jones is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, who hails from the Kelces’ home state of Ohio. Considering he could never root for Jason’s Eagles, the Chiefs became an easy second choice.

“I appreciate supporting fellow Ohioans. The Cowboys don’t always do well in the playoffs, so I got to pick another team to root for. It’s been the Chiefs, and I like the swag that Travis brings,” Jones said. “And obviously, he’s one of the best, maybe the best tight end. He kills it. I just love everything he brings.”

Jones was also able to swindle a Livvy Dunne T-shirt in his winnings as well — Dunne, too, is a partner with Accelerator, launching her own cotton candy-flavored drink.

He claimed it was somewhat for his fandom of Paul Skenes, but don’t count out a Livvy tattoo, Jones said.

“You know what? Getting the chance to meet her? The guys at my force may be a little more understanding with a Livvy Dunne tattoo,” he said.

Jones is now, quite literally, a walking advertisement. But it’s all worth it.

“I didn’t expect it to go viral like this, but hey. They were able to make the offer. They’ve lived up to their end of the bargain, and they’ve been great to work with,” Jones said. “So I have no problem being part of the Accelerator Active Energy family forever now. They’ve been great. It tastes great, so it’s an easy product to represent as well.”

